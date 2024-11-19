Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Kings now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Kings lead 74-72 over the Hawks.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 6-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Atlanta 6-8, Sacramento 8-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Kings and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Sacramento Kings will stay at home for another game and welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Jazz, but they still walked away with a 121-117 win.

It was another big night for De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a double-double on 49 points and nine assists. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Trail Blazers 114-110. Atlanta got off to an early lead (up 16 with 5:21 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Hawks had strong showings from Trae Young, who scored 29 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds, and Jalen Johnson, who went 10 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. What's more, Johnson also posted a 71.4% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in six consecutive contests.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 8-6. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Looking forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Atlanta.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid win over the Hawks when the teams last played on November 1st, winning 123-115. Do the Kings have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 4.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.