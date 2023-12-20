Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Boston 20-6, Sacramento 16-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Boston Celtics just played last night, but they'll still head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Golden 1 Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Celtics were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a string of five wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell to Golden State 132-126. The defeat came about despite the Celtics having been up 17 in the third quarter.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Derrick White, who scored 30 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Jaylen Brown was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Even though they lost, the Celtics were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of five games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the Kings scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 143-131 victory over Washington. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 251.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Sabonis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of De'Aaron Fox, who scored 30 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Boston bumped their record down to 20-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Sacramento, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics took their win against the Kings in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 132-109. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.