Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-10, Sacramento 8-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Nets and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 214.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 113-98 bruising from the 76ers on Friday.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Cameron Johnson, who went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points. Johnson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Friday, but the final result did not. The matchup between them and the Clippers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Kings falling 104-88 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The contest marked Sacramento's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who had 29 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds. Fox's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. DeMar DeRozan, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Kings struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Clippers posted 27.

Brooklyn's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Sacramento, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Sacramento.

The Nets might still be hurting after the devastating 107-77 loss they got from the Kings when the teams last played back in April. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Nets were down 65-40.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.