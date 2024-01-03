3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Kings and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Hornets 78-75.

The Kings came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Charlotte 7-24, Sacramento 19-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.22

What to Know

The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though the Kings have not done well against the Grizzlies recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Sacramento was the clear victor by a 123-92 margin over Memphis. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Kings have managed all season.

Malik Monk was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 27 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 11th straight loss. The matchup between Charlotte and Denver wasn't a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 111-93 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The Hornets have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their game on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Bridges, who scored 26 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Sacramento's win bumped their record up to 19-12. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-24 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings came up short against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 125-119. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 15.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.