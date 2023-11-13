Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Cleveland 4-5, Sacramento 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact the Kings proved on Friday. They came out on top against Oklahoma City by a score of 105-98. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kevin Huerter, who earned 28 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Huerter continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Keegan Murray, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Cleveland walked away with a 118-110 win over Golden State.

The Cavaliers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Caris LeVert out in front who earned 22 points along with 4 steals.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 4-4 and Cleveland to 4-5.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cleveland is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.