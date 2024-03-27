Halftime Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 58-53 lead against the Kings.

The Mavericks entered the contest having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Dallas 42-29, Sacramento 42-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $36.00

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 26th at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Mavericks waltzed into their game on Monday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 115-105 victory over Utah.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luka Doncic led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Daniel Gafford was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though the Kings have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Sacramento came out on top against the 76ers by a score of 108-96. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Kings.

The Kings got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was De'Aaron Fox out in front who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Less helpful for the Kings was Malik Monk's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Dallas has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 42-29 record this season. As for Sacramento, their win bumped their record up to an identical 42-29.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Mavericks are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Sacramento.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.