Detroit Pistons @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Detroit 6-43, Sacramento 29-20

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

After seven games on the road, the Kings are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If the odds can be believed, the Kings are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.5% worse than the opposition, a fact the Kings found out the hard way on Monday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 136-110 punch to the gut against Cleveland.

Despite the defeat, the Kings had strong showings from Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 12 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, and Harrison Barnes, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 0 assists. Sabonis hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for six straight games.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 111-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando. The Pistons have struggled against the Magic recently, as their game on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 29-20. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 6-43 record this season.

Everything went the Kings' way against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in January as the Kings made off with a 131-110 victory. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Sacramento is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 242 points.

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.