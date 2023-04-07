Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Golden State 42-38; Sacramento 48-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Kings' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Warriors are hoping will continue.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Kings and the Mavericks didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 over/under on Wednesday. Sacramento took a 123-119 hit to the loss column at the hands ofDallas. The Kings were up 61-48 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite losing, the Kings didn’t give up on possessions, racking up a phenomenal 22 offensive rebounds. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to the Mavericks, who only managed seven.

Meanwhile, Golden State beat Oklahoma City 136-125 on Tuesday. With that high-scoring victory, the Warriors brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game. Among those leading the charge was Stephen Curry, who earned 34 points along with 6 assists.

The Kings beat the Warriors 122-115 in their previous matchup last November. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State are a big 9.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 235 points.

