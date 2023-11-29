Halftime Report

The Warriors need a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 72-55.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Golden State 8-9, Sacramento 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $98.96

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.7% better than the opposition, a fact the Warriors proved on Friday. They managed a 118-112 victory over San Antonio.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Dario Saric, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who scored 35 points along with 6 assists.

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento walked away with a 124-111 victory over Minnesota.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been even better at 14.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.

Nov 01, 2023 - Golden State 102 vs. Sacramento 101

Oct 27, 2023 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 114

Apr 30, 2023 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 100

Apr 28, 2023 - Sacramento 118 vs. Golden State 99

Apr 26, 2023 - Golden State 123 vs. Sacramento 116

Apr 23, 2023 - Golden State 126 vs. Sacramento 125

Apr 20, 2023 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 97

Apr 17, 2023 - Sacramento 114 vs. Golden State 106

Apr 15, 2023 - Sacramento 126 vs. Golden State 123

Apr 07, 2023 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 97

Injury Report for the Kings

Keegan Murray: Out (Back)

Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Warriors