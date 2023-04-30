Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Sacramento 48-34

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Sacramento 3, Golden State 3

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Kings this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Kings have had a rough go of it against the Warriors in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Friday. Sacramento took down Golden State 118-99.

The Kings were dropping bombs beyond the arc and wound up with an impressive 17 threes. They are 23-4 when they drop that many from long range.

's game is a must-win for both teams: afterwards, someone will be headed the second round, while someone else will be headed home. Come back here to find out who's still in it and who will have to wait until next year.

Odds

Golden State are a slight 1-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 229 points.

