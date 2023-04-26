Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings
Regular Season Records: Golden State 44-38, Sacramento 48-34Current Series Standings: Sacramento 2, Golden State 2
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2 a.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
What to Know
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff game at 2:00 a.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since March of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.
On Sunday, Sacramento lost 126-125 to Golden State. That means the Kings have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Despite the loss, they got a stellar performance out of De'Aaron Fox, who earned 38 points along with 9 rebounds.
Having now played four matchups, the Kings and the Warriors are on even footing with two victories each. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.
Odds
Golden State are a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 235 points.
