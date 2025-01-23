Halftime Report

A win for the Warriors would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 65-48.

The Warriors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Golden State 21-21, Sacramento 22-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $77.10

What to Know

The Warriors and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2023, but not for long. The Golden State Warriors are taking a road trip to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. There's no need to mince words: the Warriors lost to the Celtics on Monday, and the Warriors lost bad. The score wound up at 125-85. The contest marked Golden State's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Kings were far and away the favorite against the Wizards on Sunday. The Kings were the clear victor by a 123-100 margin over the Wizards. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Sacramento.

It was another big night for Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 18 rebounds. He has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 19 times he's played. Keegan Murray, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 21-21. As for Sacramento, they pushed their record up to 22-20 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

The Warriors suffered a grim 129-99 defeat to the Kings when the teams last played on January 5th. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Warriors were down 75-51.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.