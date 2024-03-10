Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Houston 28-35, Sacramento 36-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.36

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Rockets proved on Friday. They strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the game 123-107. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:49 mark of the third quarter, when the Rockets were facing a 70-58 deficit.

The Rockets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Green led the charge by scoring 27 points along with five assists and two steals. Green didn't help the Rockets' cause all that much against the Clippers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Amen Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Sacramento had just enough and edged the Spurs out 131-129 on Thursday. With that victory, the Kings brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 31 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 19 games he's played. Another player making a difference was De'Aaron Fox, who scored 33 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Houston has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 28-35 record this season. As for Sacramento, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 36-26.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets took their win against the Kings in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 122-97. With the Rockets ahead 67-42 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.