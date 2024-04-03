Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Kings and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 56-51, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Clippers will have to make due with a 47-28 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 47-27, Sacramento 43-31

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: KTLA-TV 5

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Kings' and the Jazz's match on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Kings turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Everything went the Kings' way against the Jazz as the Kings made off with a 127-106 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 13 in Sacramento's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Barnes, who scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers entered their tilt with the Hornets with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 130-118 on Sunday.

Paul George had an outrageously good game as he went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 4 assists. His performance made up for a slower contest against the Magic on Friday. Another player making a difference was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 43-31. As for Los Angeles, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 47-27.

The Kings strolled past the Clippers in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 123-107. Will the Kings repeat their success, or do the Clippers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.