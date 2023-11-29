Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-9, Sacramento 10-6

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Golden 1 Center. The Clippers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, Sacramento escaped with a win against Golden State by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. 124 seems to be a good number for the Kings as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than De'Aaron Fox, who scored 29 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 113-104 to Denver. The Clippers have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Clippers had strong showings from Kawhi Leonard, who scored 31 points along with 8 rebounds, and Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Nuggets racked up 28.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 7-9 record.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Sacramento might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.