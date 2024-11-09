Halftime Report

A win for the Clippers would push their record over .500, and after two quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 51-45, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Clippers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-4, Sacramento 5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: FanDuel SN - SoCal

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Clippers' defense has only allowed 107.8 points per game this season, so the Kings' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Clippers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 110-98 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. That 12 point margin sets a new team best for Los Angeles this season.

Norman Powell was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points plus six assists. What's more, he also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Kings didn't have too much trouble with the Raptors on Wednesday as they won 122-107. With that win, Sacramento brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.

Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. The Kings are 4-1 when Sabonis posts eight or more assists, but 1-2 otherwise. The team also got some help courtesy of Keegan Murray, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

The Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

The victory got Los Angeles back to even at 4-4. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Kings when the teams last played back in April, losing 109-95. Can the Clippers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.