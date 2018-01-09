Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds: NBA picks from proven computer model

Two up-and-coming teams in the Western Conference collide Tuesday when the Sacramento Kings visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET). Sports books have the Lakers listed as 6.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 214 points.

The model knows the Kings might have a bitter aftertaste in their mouths after dominating the Spurs most of the way Monday night but taking a 107-100 loss.

Sacramento led by 13 in the second half and 95-90 with four minutes to play, but LaMarcus Aldridge led a late San Antonio run to help the Spurs secure their 12th straight victory over the Kings.

Big man Willie Cauley-Stein led five Sacramento players in double figures with 22 points and nine rebounds. Reserves Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 16 points each.

Sacramento has had the edge in recent meetings with the Lakers. The Kings are on a 5-1 run against the spread in Los Angeles and on a 9-3-1 ATS streak overall in the series.

Even so, the Lakers will look to build on momentum stemming from Sunday's 132-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak.

In the win, the Lakers showed how dangerously explosive they can be when their fleet of young players gets out in transition.

Brandon Ingram had an efficient 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting with seven assists. Julius Randle had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

This game features a matchup of exciting young point guards in Ball and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox, who famously met in an NCAA Tournament game last year when was Fox was with Kentucky and Ball with UCLA.

In their first meeting as pros Nov. 22, Fox had 13 points and three assists in Sacramento's 113-102 home win. Ball had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

