Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Milwaukee 42-23, Sacramento 36-27
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
What to Know
The Bucks are 10-0 against the Kings since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 12th at Golden 1 Center. The Bucks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
The Clippers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Bucks proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 124-117 win over the Clippers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% better than the opposition, as the Bucks' was.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists and the latter shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the Rockets on Sunday and fell 112-104. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Kings in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost three in a row.
Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. Sabonis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last 20 games he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 42-23 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-27.
Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've made 48.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Bucks won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Kings 143-142. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Kings as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 236.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won all of the games they've played against Sacramento in the last 5 years.
- Jan 14, 2024 - Milwaukee 143 vs. Sacramento 142
- Mar 13, 2023 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Sacramento 124
- Dec 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Sacramento 113
- Mar 16, 2022 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Sacramento 127
- Apr 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Feb 21, 2021 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Sacramento 115
- Feb 10, 2020 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 10, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Sacramento 140