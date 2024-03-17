1st Quarter Report

The Kings and the Knicks have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 22-21, the Kings have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-27 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 39-28 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: New York 39-27, Sacramento 38-27

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Knicks and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. The New York Knicks will head out on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Knicks and the Trail Blazers played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 203-point over/under. New York came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 105-93. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 45 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento earned a 120-107 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

It was another big night for Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 19 rebounds, and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 22 times he's played.

New York's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 39-27. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 107.3 points per game. As for Sacramento, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 38-27 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: New York is playing as the underdog, but their 10-15-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Sacramento and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.