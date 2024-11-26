3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 97-84.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Kings will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Oklahoma City 12-4, Sacramento 8-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.60

What to Know

The Thunder are 2-8 against the Kings since December of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Kings have the home-court advantage, but the Thunder are expected to win by 4.5 points.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Trail Blazers by a score of 109-99 on Wednesday.

The Thunder's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jalen Williams, who went 11 for 19 en route to 30 points plus eight assists and seven rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 28 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals. The matchup was Gilgeous-Alexander's sixth in a row with at least 30 points. Luguentz Dort, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

The Thunder smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in May.

Meanwhile, the Kings' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell to the Nets 108-103. Sacramento didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

De'Aaron Fox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 16 en route to 31 points plus five assists and two steals. He has been hot , having posted 28 or more points the last six times he's played.

Oklahoma City's win bumped their record up to 12-4. As for Sacramento, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

The Thunder beat the Kings 112-105 in their previous meeting back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.