Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-3, Sacramento 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
What to Know
The Thunder have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Thunder will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Wednesday, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid win over Cleveland, taking the game 128-120. With that victory, the Thunder brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a dynamite game for the Thunder, earning 43 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Portland and snuck past 121-118. The victory was some much needed relief for the Kings as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
Among those leading the charge was Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. Less helpful for the Kings was Malik Monk's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 5-3 and Sacramento to 3-4.
The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.
The Thunder came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in February, falling 123-117. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Sacramento 123 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Feb 26, 2023 - Sacramento 124 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Jan 20, 2023 - Sacramento 118 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Feb 28, 2022 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Feb 05, 2022 - Sacramento 113 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 28, 2021 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Nov 12, 2021 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- May 11, 2021 - Sacramento 122 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- May 09, 2021 - Sacramento 126 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 04, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99