Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-3, Sacramento 3-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Thunder will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid win over Cleveland, taking the game 128-120. With that victory, the Thunder brought their scoring average up to 118.8 points per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a dynamite game for the Thunder, earning 43 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Portland and snuck past 121-118. The victory was some much needed relief for the Kings as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. Less helpful for the Kings was Malik Monk's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 5-3 and Sacramento to 3-4.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

The Thunder came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in February, falling 123-117. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.