Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-17, Sacramento 14-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

TV: NBC Sports California

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $34.45

What to Know

The 76ers are 9-1 against the Kings since November of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be staying on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The 76ers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

The 76ers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put the hurt on the Trail Blazers with a sharp 125-103 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Philadelphia has posted since December 16, 2023.

Among those leading the charge was Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Kings finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They walked away with a 110-100 victory over the Mavericks on Monday. The win was all the more spectacular given Sacramento was down by 18 with 0:50 left in the first quarter.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 13 for 23 en route to 33 points plus six assists and six rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The Kings smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only pulled down two.

Philadelphia has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-17 record this season. As for Sacramento, their victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-19.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-7 against the spread).

The 76ers came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 108-96. Can the 76ers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.