Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Phoenix 9-2, Sacramento 6-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Arizona Family Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
The Suns and the Kings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2022, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Phoenix Suns will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Suns are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.
On Tuesday, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz, taking the game 120-112.
The Suns' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Devin Booker, who went 11 for 20 en route to 31 points plus two steals and two blocks.
The experts predicted a close game and a win for the Kings on Monday, but boy were they wrong. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 116-96 walloping at the hands of the Spurs. The game marked Sacramento's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DeMar DeRozan, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Less helpful for the Kings was Kevin Huerter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Kings struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-5.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.6 threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've been averaging only 10.3. Given the Suns' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 8-3 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Sacramento in their most recent matchups.
Odds
Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 10, 2024 - Sacramento 127 vs. Phoenix 118
- Apr 12, 2024 - Phoenix 108 vs. Sacramento 107
- Feb 13, 2024 - Phoenix 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Jan 16, 2024 - Phoenix 119 vs. Sacramento 117
- Dec 22, 2023 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 105
- Dec 08, 2023 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 106
- Mar 24, 2023 - Sacramento 135 vs. Phoenix 127
- Mar 11, 2023 - Sacramento 128 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 14, 2023 - Phoenix 120 vs. Sacramento 109
- Nov 28, 2022 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 117