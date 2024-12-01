Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: San Antonio 10-9, Sacramento 9-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Kings are 8-2 against the Spurs since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings will host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The experts predicted the Kings would be headed in after a victory, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. The Kings fell 115-106 to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Kings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, and Malik Monk, who shot 8-for-15 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine assists. Sabonis has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 17 times he's played.

Even though they lost, the Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a hard 119-101 fall against the Lakers. San Antonio hasn't had much luck with Los Angeles recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Sacramento's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for San Antonio, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9.

Looking ahead, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Kings might still be hurting after the devastating 116-96 loss they got from the Spurs in their previous matchup back in November. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Kings be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.