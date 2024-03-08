3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 100-95, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 36-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 13-50 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: San Antonio 13-49, Sacramento 35-26

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.89

What to Know

The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Golden 1 Center. The Spurs took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Kings, who come in off a win.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 130-120 victory over the Lakers. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Kings were down 19 points with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than De'Aaron Fox, who scored 44 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fox has scored all season. Domantas Sabonis was another key contributor, dropping a triple-double on 16 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 114-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston on Tuesday.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 35-26. As for San Antonio, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 16 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-49 record this season.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 127-122 victory. Do the Kings have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 11-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.