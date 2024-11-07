1st Quarter Report

Their last head-to-head last Saturday was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Raptors and the Kings will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Raptors lead 33-30 over the Kings.

With three games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for the Raptors, and they're locked in yet another close battle with the Kings. Maybe the Raptors will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Toronto 2-6, Sacramento 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Raptors fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Raptors are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Monday, the Raptors didn't have quite enough to beat the Nuggets and fell 121-119. The loss hurts even more since Toronto was up 74-60 with 9:56 left in the third.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. Gradey Dick was another key player, posting 26 points plus five assists and three steals.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Kings skirted by the Heat 111-110 on Monday thanks to a clutch shot from Domantas Sabonis with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:23 mark of the third quarter, when Sacramento was facing a 63-48 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who went 10 for 18 en route to 26 points plus six assists and two blocks. The contest was DeRozan's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 2-6. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Kings, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. Toronto might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Raptors skirted past the Kings 131-128 in their previous matchup on Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 10.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.