1st Quarter Report
Only three more quarters stand between the Kings and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Kings are up 26-23 over the Jazz.
If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 5-18 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Utah 5-17, Sacramento 11-13
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.
The Jazz are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They really took it to the Trail Blazers for the full four quarters, racking up a 141-99 win. The victory was some much needed relief for Utah as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.
The Jazz were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November.
Meanwhile, the Kings posted their biggest win since April 14th on Friday. They put the hurt on the Spurs with a sharp 140-113 victory.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Utah's win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-17. As for Sacramento, their victory bumped their record up to 11-13.
Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Kings are probably looking forward to this one considering their 12 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Utah's 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-11 against the spread).
The Jazz came up short against the Kings when the teams last played back in November, falling 121-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Kings' De'Aaron Fox, who almost dropped a double-double on 49 points and nine assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Jazz be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.
Odds
Sacramento is a big 12-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 231.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.
- Nov 16, 2024 - Sacramento 121 vs. Utah 117
- Oct 29, 2024 - Sacramento 113 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 31, 2024 - Sacramento 127 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 16, 2023 - Sacramento 125 vs. Utah 104
- Oct 25, 2023 - Sacramento 130 vs. Utah 114
- Mar 25, 2023 - Sacramento 121 vs. Utah 113
- Mar 20, 2023 - Utah 128 vs. Sacramento 120
- Jan 03, 2023 - Sacramento 117 vs. Utah 115
- Dec 30, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Utah 125
- Mar 12, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Sacramento 125