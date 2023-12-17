Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Kings and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 62-50.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-9 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 9-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Utah 9-16, Sacramento 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be home for the holidays to greet the Utah Jazz at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The matchup between the Kings and the Thunder on Thursday hardly resembled the 105-98 effort from their previous meeting. Sacramento managed a 128-123 win over Oklahoma City. The victory was just what the Kings needed coming off of a 119-99 defeat in their prior game.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 41 points along with seven assists.

The Jazz have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 122-114 on Thursday. The Jazz pushed the score to 103-76 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Jazz got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Simone Fontecchio out in front who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fontecchio has scored all season. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, scoring 27 points.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for Utah, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-16.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16.4 turnovers per game. Given the Kings' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Kings slightly, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.

Oct 25, 2023 - Sacramento 130 vs. Utah 114

Mar 25, 2023 - Sacramento 121 vs. Utah 113

Mar 20, 2023 - Utah 128 vs. Sacramento 120

Jan 03, 2023 - Sacramento 117 vs. Utah 115

Dec 30, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Utah 125

Mar 12, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Sacramento 125

Nov 20, 2021 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 105

Nov 02, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 113

Oct 22, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 101

May 16, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Sacramento 99

Injury Report for the Kings

Alex Len: out (Ankle)

De'Aaron Fox: out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for the Jazz