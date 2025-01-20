1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Kings and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 33-24, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Kings came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Washington 6-34, Sacramento 21-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Wizards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Wizards came up short against the Warriors and fell 122-114.

The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Poole, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 38 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

The Kings meant business on Thursday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Rockets squad that has allowed just 107.98 points per contest. The Kings managed a 132-127 victory over the Rockets.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who posted 33 points plus five rebounds. Malik Monk was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 26 points and nine assists.

The Kings were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in seven consecutive games.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-34. As for Sacramento, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-20 record this season.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for the Kings, as the team is favored by a full 17 points. This contest will be Washington's 40th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 17-22 against the spread).

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Kings in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 109-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 17-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.