Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Washington 4-21, Sacramento 15-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Golden 1 Center. The Wizards are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

We saw a pretty high 246.5-over/under line set for the Wizards' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 112-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix. The loss hurts even more since the Wizards were up 53-37 with 2:55 left in the second.

The Wizards' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyus Jones, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists, and Daniel Gafford who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jones also grabbed three+ steals for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, a fact the Kings proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against Utah as Sacramento made off with a 125-104 win. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Kings have managed all season.

Keegan Murray was on fire: he went 12 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 47 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Washington has not been sharp recently, as they've lost 16 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-21 record this season. As for Sacramento, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-9.

While only the Kings took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Monday, the game looks promising for the Kings, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. This contest will be Washington's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 12.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.