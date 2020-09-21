Following the Boston Celtics' Game 2 loss at the hands of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, tensions were running high inside the team's locker room. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart even had to be separated due to an argument that took place. Following that crazy scene, the Celtics came out and made a statement with a 117-106 victory in Game 3.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson said he believes that Celtics coach Brad Stevens was one of the key factors in that Game 3 victory due to how the situation was handled.

"Okay boys, here's how it's going to be. You had your fun in the clubhouse. You made your point. When we go out for Game 3, you better be a unified team or we're going to be home in three days," Samson said. "Brad Stevens showed his mettle as one of the best coaches in the NBA by handling that Game 2 loss and argument in the perfect way. And how did the Celtics react? By crushing the Heat in Game 3. It wasn't even as close as the final score."

The Celtics certainly had to come away with a win in Game 3. With a team as talented as the Heat, it could've been a quick exit for the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals after a regular season in which they've been one of the favorites in the East.

Samson simply believes that Stevens showed his worth as one of the best coaches that the NBA has to offer. Some locker rooms would've become divided, but Stevens didn't allow that to happen.