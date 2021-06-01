This NBA postseason it seems every day there is a story about a fan interruption during a game. From assaulting players, to directing racist comments at player's family members, to Monday's night's incident of a fan running down to the court during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, it's becoming a serious problem.

David Samson addressed this issue in the latest episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson" on Tuesday. He began saying, "I thought that I was very clear in yesterday's show ... what your job is as a fan when you attend a fan. Watch the game, cheer, be loud, boo. There's certain things that you just can't do. It's an old story. "

A listener of the show asked Samson what can be done about this issue and the podcast host had five rules that could be put into place to stop fans from acting out.

Starting from number five he said the alcohol consumption of fans needs to be watched closer than it is now, because while there are rules currently in place, they aren't strictly enforced. He said they need to not serve drunk people and when someone is drunk to escort them out, because "drunk people are stupid people doing stupid things that they otherwise wouldn't do without the liquid courage."

He also suggested barriers surrounding the court. "How many people rush the ice in hockey?" Samson asked, adding, "There's got to be barriers around the entire court because we are not well behaved enough. So we all get screwed because a few idiots exist."

As the third rule, he says there needs to be immediate action for someone who storms the court. "Allow people who access the courts not just to be tackled, but to be pummeled, by players, by security."

Samson says anyone who assaults a player or runs down to the court needs to be not only banned from that particular arena, but has lost the right to go to any sporting event ever again, saying there is the technology to make that happen.

Finally, Samson's No. 1 hypothetical rule would be prison time for any fan who breaks the rules put into place.