Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets traded star guard Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in a deal that brought John Wall to the franchise. This comes after Westbrook's former teammate, James Harden, asked to be traded and now he's being given "space" by new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.

"When stuff like this kind of happens where there's a little indecision and stuff going on, I kind of take a step back and allow guys some space," Silas told reporters on Thursday. "From my perspective, my communication has been, 'I'm giving you space,' and that's kind of where it's been as far as my communication with him."

During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Harden situation and believes that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has a big problem on his hands if Harden truly is unhappy.

"If you hired a young coach and that coach doesn't have a relationship with your superstar, you're going to have to make a choice," Samson said. "If Harden comes into this season angry that he didn't get traded to the Brooklyn Nets and only a quarter satisfied that you brought in John Wall and jettisoned out Russell Westbrook, you will have a team that I guarantee you will not win 2021."

In addition, Samson doesn't believe that the Rockets will make the Western Conference finals with their core group that features Harden and Wall. He also calls the Rockets' situation is a "dumpster fire," and says it could get out of control really fast if Harden isn't on the same page with the front office.