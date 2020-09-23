On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that he doesn't expect the next NBA season to begin until January of 2021 at the earliest. The 2019-20 season is currently in the midst of the Eastern and Western Conference finals and the NBA Finals are scheduled to begin in late September and wrap up in mid-October.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Silver's announcement and spoke about why the NBA commissioner is pivoting to the league starting later in 2021.

"What's happening here is that Adam Silver is reading the COVID-19 tea leaves. He's seeing that we're having a fall spike that is now beginning again in Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United States where cases are again rising at an alarming rate. It is already the end of September."

Samson added that he believes that there's "zero chance" that the NBA starts in another bubble next season. One of the biggest reasons for that is that players being away from their families in the bubble this season has taken its toll on their mental health.

"What we have learned about the NBA bubble is that it has been brutal on the players and their mental health. Adam Silver has no choice from a mental health standpoint and an economic standpoint to start the season where players can be at home, play in their home arena, and fans can be at the games. These players have had enough."

Samson believes that it makes the most sense for the league to take the court only when players can play in their home arenas and fans can attend games.