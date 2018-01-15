San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks odds: NBA picks from expert who's 16-4 on Spurs games

The Atlanta Hawks will play host to the San Antonio Spurs at 3 p.m. ET on Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. The Spurs are 7.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is unchanged from an open of 204.



Oh knows there's a huge disparity between the records of these two teams. San Antonio is 29-15, whereas Atlanta is 11-31. The Spurs are top 10 in 3-point field goal percentage at 36.9 and 11th in free-throw percentage at 77.8.



This is the second meeting of the season between these two clubs. The Spurs won by 11 against Atlanta in November for their 20th consecutive home victory. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for San Antonio in that game with 22 points in a low-scoring battle. He also had 11 rebounds.



Five Hawks scored in double-figures the first meeting, led by John Collins' 21 off the bench.



But just because the Spurs beat the Hawks by 11 earlier this season doesn't mean they'll cover the spread, especially on the road.



The Hawks have lost six of their past eight, but all but one of those losses came during a five-game road trip. Now, they're back at Philips Arena, where they've won four of their past six games outright.



And despite their dissimilar records, both teams are nearly even against the spread this season. San Antonio is 23-19, while the Hawks are 22-18.



