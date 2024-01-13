3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Spurs and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 103-71.

The Spurs came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Charlotte 8-27, San Antonio 6-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Hornets are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a grim 123-98 defeat to Sacramento on Wednesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-8) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 130-108 win. The over/under was set at 238.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Charlotte has been struggling recently, as they've lost 14 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-27 record this season. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-30.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 120-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.