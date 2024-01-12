Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Charlotte 8-27, San Antonio 6-30

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Hornets are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a grim 123-98 defeat to Sacramento on Wednesday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They are winless (0-8) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 130-108 win. The over/under was set at 238.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Charlotte has been struggling recently, as they've lost 14 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-27 record this season. As for San Antonio, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-30.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 120-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.