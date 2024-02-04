1st Quarter Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 40-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won four straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Cleveland 30-16, San Antonio 10-39

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.04

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are staggering into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Cavaliers will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They lost 114-113 to New Orleans on a last-minute driving layup From Zion Williamson. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spurs in their matchups with the Pelicans: they've now lost eight in a row.

Even though they lost, the Spurs smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Grizzlies 108-101 on Thursday. That's two games straight that the Cavaliers have won by exactly seven points.

San Antonio's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-39. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.0 points per game. As for Cleveland, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a massive bump to their 30-16 record this season.

The Spurs couldn't quite finish off the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January and fell 117-115. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.