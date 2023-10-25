Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Dallas 0-0, San Antonio 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

A Western Conference Southwest battle is on tap on Wednesday as the San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Tip off is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Frost Bank Center.

A deciding factor in this game could be offensive rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Spurs finished last season ranked fifth overall in offensive rebounds, having averaged 11.8 per game. The Mavericks, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 30th with 7.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Spurs struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 22-60 record. Similarly, the Mavericks sure didn't have their best season, finishing 38-44.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 33-49 record against the spread.

The Spurs took their win against the Mavericks when the teams last played back in April by a conclusive 138-117. Will the Spurs repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.