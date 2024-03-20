Halftime Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 65-56, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 40-29 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 15-54 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Dallas 39-29, San Antonio 15-53

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $19.95

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 122-115. The victory was some much needed relief for the Spurs as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Victor Wembanyama had a dynamite game for the Spurs, dropping a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds. Wembanyama is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last 13 games he's played.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 21 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact the Mavericks proved on Sunday. Not to be outdone by Denver, Dallas got past the Nuggets on a last-second shot courtesy of Kyrie Irving with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Irving, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists, and Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds. Doncic didn't help the Mavericks' cause all that much against the Warriors on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

San Antonio's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-53. As for Dallas, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 39-29 record this season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

The Spurs suffered a grim 116-93 defeat to the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a big 8.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.