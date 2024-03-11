Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Golden State 33-30, San Antonio 14-50

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Even though the Spurs have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. San Antonio walked away with a 126-113 victory over the Warriors. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.2% better than the opposition, as the Spurs' was.

The Spurs can attribute much of their success to Dom Barlow, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. Barlow didn't help the Spurs' cause all that much against the Kings on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

San Antonio's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-50. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-30 record this season.

The Spurs beat the Warriors 126-113 in their previous meeting on Saturday. Will the Spurs repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Warriors slightly, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.