Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Houston 0-1, San Antonio 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Rockets kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 116-86 to Orlando. Winning is pretty hard when you're outrebounded 16 to 7 on offense, as the Rockets did.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 126-119 to Dallas on Wednesday.

Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for San Antonio, their loss also dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 32-47-3 record against the spread.

The Rockets took their victory against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 142-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Antonio is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.