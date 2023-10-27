Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: Houston 0-1, San Antonio 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Rockets kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 116-86 to Orlando. Winning is pretty hard when you're outrebounded 16 to 7 on offense, as the Rockets did.
Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 126-119 to Dallas on Wednesday.
Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for San Antonio, their loss also dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.
The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 32-47-3 record against the spread.
The Rockets took their victory against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 142-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Rockets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
San Antonio is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 226 points.
Series History
San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Houston 142 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 04, 2023 - Houston 122 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 28, 2022 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 120
- Feb 04, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 25, 2022 - San Antonio 134 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 12, 2022 - Houston 128 vs. San Antonio 124
- Feb 06, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 16, 2021 - San Antonio 103 vs. Houston 91