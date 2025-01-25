Halftime Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 98-86.

The Pacers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Indiana 24-20, San Antonio 20-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Accor Arena -- Paris

Accor Arena -- Paris TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $259.10

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will challenge the Indiana Pacers at 12:00 p.m. ET at Accor Arena. The Spurs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

The Spurs are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. Everything went their way against the Pacers as the Spurs made off with a 140-110 victory. The score was close at the half, but San Antonio pulled away in the second half with 80 points.

The Spurs' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Wembanyama is becoming a predictor of the Spurs' success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 11-3 (and 9-19 when he doesn't). The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Vassell, who went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus two steals and two blocks.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 43 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

San Antonio moved to 20-22 with that victory, which also ended their three-game losing streak. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 24-20.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pacers slightly, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.