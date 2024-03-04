Halftime Report

The Spurs are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. Sitting on a score of 52-48, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Spurs came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Indiana 34-27, San Antonio 12-48

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.96

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Despite being away, the Pacers are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Friday. They suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to New Orleans. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 77-56.

Meanwhile, the Spurs had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Oklahoma City with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 132-118. The Spurs' victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11 points disadvantage in the spread.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Spurs to victory, but perhaps none more so than Victor Wembanyama, who shot 5-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last seven games he's played. Another player making a difference was Devin Vassell, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine assists.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 34-27. As for San Antonio, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-48.

Everything came up roses for the Pacers against the Spurs when the teams last played back in November of 2023 as the team secured a 152-111 win. With the Pacers ahead 86-61 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.