What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Spurs have now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 2.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 120-108 to Memphis on Saturday. The Spurs have not had much luck with the Grizzlies recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They secured a 106-100 W over Houston.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were among the main playmakers for the Clippers as the former scored 26 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 steals and the latter scored 24 points along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 3-10. As for Los Angeles, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-7 record.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-8-1 against the spread).

The Spurs took a serious blow against the Clippers when the teams last played back in October, falling 123-83. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.