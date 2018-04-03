San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers odds: NBA picks, predictions from expert on 28-11 roll

The Los Angeles Clippers are in desperation mode in their quest to grab a spot in the playoffs. The San Antonio Spurs are still vying for favorable seeding position. Both clubs have plenty at stake when they meet Tuesday in Los Angeles (10:30 p.m. ET). The Spurs are one-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 207.5.

The Clippers enter their final five-game stretch two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They would be well served by winning all of them, and might need some help from other clubs, regardless.

Los Angeles failed to help its cause with a 111-104 home loss Sunday to the Indiana Pacers in which it dominated most of the way.

The Clippers, who shot 51 percent, built a 16-point lead early and led heading into the fourth quarter. But a lack of poise resulted in a 35-26 fourth-quarter advantage for Indiana. DeAndre Jordan was called for a flagrant foul late in the fourth quarter with the Clippers trailing by one point.

Conversely, the Spurs earned a much-needed win Sunday when they routed the Houston Rockets 100-83. It appeared to be a letdown spot for Houston, which had already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.

Even so, San Antonio took advantage by holding Houston to its lowest point total of the season and repeatedly held off runs by the Rockets. LaMarcus Aldridge had 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Rudy Gay added 21 points.

San Antonio starts the week as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but it's a fragile position. The Spurs are only two games up on the No. 8 spot, meaning some misfortune down the stretch could result in them watching the postseason from home.

The underdog is 19-9 ATS in this series, but the Spurs have covered six straight against Western Conference opponents.

