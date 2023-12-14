Halftime Report

The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 63-50.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 3-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-10, San Antonio 3-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.18

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs do have the home-court advantage, but the Lakers are expected to win by 3.5 points.

The matchup between the Lakers and the Mavericks on Tuesday hardly resembled the 104-101 effort from their previous meeting. Los Angeles fell just short of Dallas by a score of 127-125. The Lakers' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James, who scored 33 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. The match was James' third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their 17th straight loss. They fell 93-82 to Houston. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Spurs have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spurs struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Los Angeles' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for San Antonio, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-19.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.1% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers beat the Spurs 113-104 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.

Jan 25, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 104

Nov 26, 2022 - Los Angeles 143 vs. San Antonio 138

Nov 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 94

Nov 20, 2022 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 92

Mar 07, 2022 - San Antonio 117 vs. Los Angeles 110

Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110

Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106

Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121

Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103

Injury Report for the Spurs

Sir'Jabari Rice: questionable (Undisclosed)

Charles Bassey: out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Lakers