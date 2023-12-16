Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing 18 in a row. They have jumped out to a 69-62 lead against the Lakers.

The Spurs came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-10, San Antonio 3-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs do have the home-court advantage, but the Lakers are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past San Antonio 122-119.

Anthony Davis was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 13 times he's played.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for San Antonio, they are on a 18-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 3-20.

The Spurs are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Davis is out with an injury to his hip. The last time Davis took on the Spurs was , where he dropped a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds. His performance led Los Angeles to a 122-119 victory over San Antonio.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.2% of their shots per game this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.

Dec 13, 2023 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 119

Jan 25, 2023 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 104

Nov 26, 2022 - Los Angeles 143 vs. San Antonio 138

Nov 25, 2022 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 94

Nov 20, 2022 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 92

Mar 07, 2022 - San Antonio 117 vs. Los Angeles 110

Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110

Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106

Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121

Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Injury Report for the Spurs

Charles Bassey: out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Lakers