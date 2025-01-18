3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the Grizzlies now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 102-86.

If the Grizzlies keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 19-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Memphis 26-15, San Antonio 19-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center.

Last Wednesday, the Spurs lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 129-115 margin. The loss hurts even more since San Antonio was up 63-51 with 0:12 left in the second.

The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ja Morant, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 assists. That's the most assists Morant has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Desmond Bane, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals.

The Grizzlies smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Spurs only pulled down seven.

San Antonio has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-20 record this season. As for Memphis, their win bumped their record up to 26-15.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 239 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.