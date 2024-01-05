Halftime Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 64-59, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 5-29 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Milwaukee 24-10, San Antonio 5-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

The Bucks and the Spurs are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 4th at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs do have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by nine points.

The point spread may have favored the Bucks on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 142-130 loss to Indiana. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 258-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 106-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis. The Spurs have struggled against the Grizzlies recently, as their match on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spurs struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

This is the second loss in a row for Milwaukee and nudges their season record down to 24-10. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 5-28 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 50% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.4% of their shots per game this season. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 132-119. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 249.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.